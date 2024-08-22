Colombia 2024: Falconets set to soar against Australia in friendly

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, have fully recovered from their long journey to Colombia and are now gearing up to face Australia in the…

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, have fully recovered from their long journey to Colombia and are now gearing up to face Australia in the first of two friendly matches arranged by the Nigeria Football Federation to prepare the team for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Colombia from August 31st to September 22nd.

Coach Chris Danjuma, along with his team, which now includes fitness trainer Chima Michael, has been putting the Falconets through intensive drills since Monday. These preparations are focused on their clash with the Australian team on Friday, as well as their overall readiness for the World Cup.

The match against the Australian squad is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time in Colombia (4 p.m. Nigerian time) on Friday, at Club Banco de la República in Bogota. NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon, has confirmed that all arrangements for the encounter have been finalized.

Danjuma’s squad from the qualifiers has been strengthened by the addition of several players who have experience with Nigeria’s senior team, the Super Falcons. This includes defenders Jumoke Alani, Rofiat Imuran, Comfort Folorunsho, and forwards Opeyemi Ajakaye, Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, and Flourish Sabastine.

Folorunsho and Ajakaye were part of the Nigeria U17 team that secured third place at the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India two years ago. Other members from that squad now with the Falconets in Colombia include goalkeeper Faith Omilana and forward Aminat Omowunmi Bello.

While these players form the core of the team, the inclusion of promising talents like defender Shukurat Oladipo, Chioma Olise, captain Oluchi Ohaegbulam, and forward Juliet Akekoromowei adds to the high expectations surrounding the team.

The Falconets are also set to face Mexico in another friendly match at the same venue on Monday.

Nigeria’s squad for FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024:

Goalkeepers: Anderline Mgbechi (Delta Queens); Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Shukura Bakare (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Nasarawa Amazons); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Comfort Folorunsho (Edo Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Unattached); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Naija Ratels)

Midfielders: Adoo Yina (Nasarawa Amazons); Chioma Olise (Edo Queens); Olushola Shobowale (Nasarawa Amazons); Joy Igbokwe (Naija Ratels); Shakirat Oyinlola (La Liga Academy, Spain)

Forwards: Chiamaka Okwuchukwu (Rivers Angels); Mary Nkpa (Heartland Queens); Chiamaka Osigwe (Edo Queens); Janet Akekoromowei (Asisat Oshoala Academy); Flourish Sabastine (Stade de Reims, France); Aminat Bello (Otero College, USA); Opeyemi Ajakaye (Madrid CFF, Spain)