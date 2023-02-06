2023: Collect their money but vote for me, Obi tells electorate

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to vote for him in this month’s election. Obi made the plea…

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to vote for him in this month’s election.

Obi made the plea when he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, campaigned in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on Monday.

The LP candidates arrived the Metropolitan Square, venue of the rally, in the company of their wives, and leaders of the party.

According to him, “We have the magic wand to turn Nigeria around. We need leadership to secure and unite Nigeria, that is our number one promise. A new Nigeria is possible under the Labour Party. We don’t want a Nigeria where snakes and goats swallow money.

El-Rufai: One Kaduna LGA will wipe out Peter Obi’s Anambra votes

LP presidential spokesman, others dump Obi for Atiku

“This year’s election, they will come to you with religion, tribe and money, but tell them you are hungry. Collect the money they will give to you because it is your money and vote for us.

“We can build a Nigeria where everybody is happy. They have campaigned with umbrellas and brooms for over 16 years now but only achieved insecurity and economic woes. This is the time of the youth. Now go and vote for our symbol, father, mother and child’ to connect party politics with the people.”

He said his ticket with Baba-Ahmed will guarantee a proper place for the youth and charge them to mobilise themselves for the election.

Obi and his entourage had earlier visited the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, in his palace.