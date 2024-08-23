CODE aims for wider media exposure, seeks media partnership

The management of Connected Development (CODE) has set to widen the scope of media engagement across the 36 states and the FCT. The organisation made…

The management of Connected Development (CODE) has set to widen the scope of media engagement across the 36 states and the FCT. The organisation made this known during a courtesy visit to Media Trust Group led by the organisation’s communication manager, Stephen Akinfala.

CODE, is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2012 whose mission is to empower marginalized communities in Africa.

Speaking on the importance of the visit, Akinfala noted that Media Trust is one of their key media partners that contribute to the successes of the organisation.

“We realised that the work we do at CODE, we wouldn’t have been able to record the successes that we’ve recorded so far without the input of our media partners, and Daily Trust is topping the list,” he said.

Also, the Assistant programme director of CODE, Hyeladzira Mshelia, emphasised the crucial role of the media in amplifying the organization’s work and reaching a wider audience.

She highlighted the importance of media partnerships in ensuring that public funds are utilised for the public good and that citizens are empowered to hold their governments accountable.

CODE, according to Mshelia, has been operating for about eleven years, and has implemented various initiatives across Nigeria and 11 African countries to address issues of corruption, gender inequality, and access to essential services.

Receiving the delegation from Connected Development, the Editor-in-Chief (Digital) of Media Trust Group, Naziru Mikailu emphasised the organisation’s long-standing collaboration with CODE and its appreciation for their impactful work.

Mikailu assured CODE of Media Trust’s continued support, offering access to its extensive network of reporters across Nigeria and various media platforms.

Also speaking, the Media Trust’s Head of Investigation, Lami Sadiq, noted that Media Trust has the potential to amplify CODE’s projects and looks forward to a beneficial partnership.