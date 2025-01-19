Cocaine deal: How female nursing student was nabbed in Kano hotel

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have reportedly thwarted attempt by 26-year-old Esther Onyinyechi Uzodinma, a 200-level student of nursing at the Noida International University, Uttar Pradesh, India, to swallow 76 wraps of cocaine hours before her return flight to the South Asian country through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) Kano.

Esther was scheduled to return to Delhi, India from MAKIA Kano on Qatar Airways flight 1432 on Friday 17th January 2025, but was arrested in her room at 11:30pm on Thursday 16th January at Royal Park Hotel Sabon Garin Kano, while awaiting the cocaine consignment she was to ingest before her flight the following morning.

In a statement, on Sunday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the suspect’s lid was blown open when NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja highway in Kogi State on Thursday 16th January intercepted 31-year-old Cosmas Okorie in a commuter bus coming from Lagos enroute Kano.

“Inside his black polythene bag was an audio speaker, which was used to conceal 76 pellets of cocaine weighing 1.340kgs, which he was going to deliver to Esther in Kano. A swift follow up operation in Kano led to the arrest of the female nursing university student later same day,” Babafemi said.

In her statement, Esther claimed the drug cartel she was working for recruited her in India and paid for her trip to Nigeria to enjoy her Christmas and New Year holidays.

To avoid her parents knowing she was in Nigeria, Esther did not travel to her home state, Imo but was lodged for two weeks in a hotel in Enugu State, from where she was flown to Abuja and then Kano where she was lodged at Royal Park Hotel to swallow the 76 pellets of cocaine sent to her from Lagos before taking her Qatar Airways flight to India on Friday morning.

She said she was promised over $5,000 upon successful delivery of the illicit consignment in India.

Below are pictures of other suspects nabbed: