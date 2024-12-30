Coast clear for Ude to replace Anyanwu as PDP national secretary

The coast is now clear for Ude Okoye to resume office as national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sequel to the decision of the party to abide by the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which mandated Okoye to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed to Daily Trust yesterday that the party would comply with the judgement by recognising Okoye, as the national secretary.

Daily Trust gathered that the office of the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), has already received the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement of the Court of Appeal Enugu, that sacked Senator Samuel Anyanwu as national secretary of the party.

SPONSOR AD

The position of secretary has been an issue of litigation since April 2023, when Senator Anyanwu emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for Imo State election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Enugu had on December 20, 2024, upheld the judgement of the High Court affirming Ude’s appointment as national secretary following his nomination by the South East zonal executive and other stakeholders.

In October 2023, before the Imo election, the leadership of the PDP in the South East nominated Mr Ude Okoye to replace Mr Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary.

According to them, Anyanwu ceased to be national secretary immediately after he emerged as the party’s candidate in the Imo governorship poll.

However, Ude Okoye’s nomination became a subject of litigation with two conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

But the Appeal Court had, on December 20, affirmed the judgement of the High Court in Enugu, which earlier upheld Ude Okoye’s nomination as Anyanwu’s replacement.