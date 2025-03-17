COAS urges troops to secure Nigeria better

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has urged Nigerian Army troops to make the country safer and more secure for all citizens.

He gave this charge while addressing troops during his maiden operational visit to 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Charimaigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, on Sunday.

Oluyede praised the troops for their efforts and sacrifices in safeguarding national security, defending sovereignty, and protecting Nigeria’s interests.

He said: “When you consider security challenges in the North-West, North-East, North-Central, and beyond, it’s clear that more needs to be done.

“Every Nigerian is looking to us for safety. This requires greater commitment, a sense of duty, responsibility, and courage on our part.The COAS pledged to prioritise soldiers’ welfare and that of their families, acknowledging their sacrifices and dedication to the nation.

Under his leadership, the Army has increased Ration Cash Allowance (RCA), Instructors’ Allowance, and introduced affordable housing schemes for soldiers post-retirement.

He also assured troops of regular supply of uniforms, kits, combat gear, improved living and working conditions, and access to soft loans for those in need.

Soldiers were urged to take advantage of loan and housing schemes to secure their own homes after retiring from service.

He promised continued efforts, within available resources, to improve conditions for troops and their families across the Army.

“My philosophy is to do my utmost to enhance welfare for you and your families, and to build a stronger, better-equipped Army.

“If there’s no security, development cannot happen. It’s our joint responsibility to ensure safety, for Nigeria’s progress and our children’s future.

“As your leader, I’ll do my best to improve your lives. But you must remain committed to securing Nigeria,” Oluyede said.

He cautioned troops against extravagant lifestyles and urged them to live within their means and earnings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Kasim Sidi, led the COAS on an inspection of ongoing and completed projects in the barracks.

The COAS also performed ground-breaking for an electrically powered borehole (6,000-litre capacity) and laid foundations for new non-commissioned officers’ residential quarters.

NAN also reports that Oluyede inspected the remodelled and upgraded 12 Brigade Medical Centre during his visit.

He was accompanied by Maj.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu, General Officer Commanding 2 Division, and other senior Nigerian Army officers. (NAN)