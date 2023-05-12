COAS cautions troops against misuse of social media

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has cautioned troops against the misuse of social media as contained in the Armed Forces…

He gave the charge while declaring open a week-long Nigerian Army (NA) First Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM’s) Convention for 2023 in Jos the Plateau State capital.

The COAS noted that the convention with the theme, “The Roles of Regimental Sergeant Majors in Upholding the Tenets of Professionalism in the Social Media Era,” was organised to enhance the capacity of the RSMs as custodians of discipline and regimentation in the army.

He noted that the cherished tradition, customs and ethics of the NA must be upheld bearing in mind the increased involvement of troops in social media activities and the attendant consequences of social media on military operations globally.

He revealed that maintaining a social media presence is typical of today’s soldiers, adding that sensitising troops on the appropriate use of social media became necessary.

The COAS was represented at the occasion by the Director, Administration Defence Research and Development Bureau, Defence Headquarters, Major General Udem Bassey.

He averred that operation violations, posting discriminatory comments or inappropriate materials and online fraternisation erode professionalism.

Yahaya tasked the RSMs to live up to their responsibilities, considering the NA’s engagements in ongoing operations to tackle security challenges across the country.