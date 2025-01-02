Coalition urges Ribadu to end Turji’s terror reign

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has been urged to use his good offices to bring an end to the nefarious reign of bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states.

The appeal was made by the Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace and Political Development and the Northern Elders Progressive Group in a communique issued at the end of their 8th joint meeting held in Kaduna on Thursday.

The communique jointly signed by Yusuf Abubakar, Converner, Alhaji Yasir Ramadan Kano, Youths Group and Engineer Mustafa Aliyu Dutsin-Ma, Northern Elders Progressive Group, further called on political leaders, elites and those in authority to come together and bring lasting solutions to the numerous challenges facing the region.

They however appealed to clerics to stop creating unnecessary tension as a result of their ‘unguarded utterances’ which they said were capable of inciting and destroying the peace.

The communique reads, “It is germane to commend Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser to President Tinubu, on his ceaseless efforts towards ensuring security and peace across the country, particularly in our region, through kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. These have led to improved stability and security in some of the deserted areas, due to constant attacks and insecurity challenges. However, we urge Mallam Ribadu to use his good offices and bring an end to bandit kingpin Bello Turji’s nefarious reign of terror in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states respectively.

“The leadership of the Northern groups have commended the efforts of the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards sustaining the fight against insecurity challenges bedevilling some parts of the northern region, particularly the North West zone, by mobilising military and other security personnel under ‘Fansan Yamma’ to confront security threats and challenges.

“To us, it is time for our political leaders, elites and those in authority who are of the northern extraction to come together and bring lasting solutions to the numerous challenges facing the region. Unarguably, the development has retarded our collective progress, unity, cohesion and development; because unity, peace and development of our dear North must be non-negotiable and sacrosanct to ensure cohesion and political understanding amongst all Nigerians.

“There must be a way to bring all our political leaders together, united and committed to the development in a best possible way of going against hatred, mudslinging and mischief that’s destroying our collective interest of one nation, particularly the north that was becoming a theatre of disunity, insecurity and economic challenges; together we should set aside politics, religious and ethnic differences in matters affecting our region and country, so as to be prosperous and progressive for the future generations.”

The coalition condemned the allegations by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Military Head of Niger Republic that President Bola connived with France to destabilise the Francophone country.

It called on the President of Niger Republic to tender an immediate apology to Nigeria and stop creating tension of disunity between the two-brotherly nations.