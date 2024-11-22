Coalition disowns ‘faceless’ groups over attacks on Seyi Tinubu  

The Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth has disowned some faceless groups who threw jabs at Mr Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition coordinator, Hon. Tunde Azeez, in a statement on Thursday, said the faceless groups purporting to represent its interest was unknown, illegal and of no effect.

The statement read, “It has come to our attention that certain unscrupulous individuals, impersonating the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth, have taken to the media to discredit the industrious son of our leader, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish to clearly state that the earlier post making rounds did not originate from the members or executives of the Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youth.

“Mr. Seyi Tinubu is a proud and industrious son of Lagos. We stand firmly in support of him and will back him should he express interest in running for the office of Governor of Lagos State.

“We strongly caution the faceless Ibrahim Whyte and his cohorts to cease blackmailing Mr. Seyi Tinubu while falsely impersonating our group.”

The body warned that should this act of defamation and impersonation persist, it would be compelled to take legal action.

“It is difficult to believe that in this age and time, some faceless group could desperately discredit the trailblazer who at no point discuss political aspirations with any individual or group in such manner.

“We state categorically that Lagos is home and will remain home to Mr Seyi Tinubu not just as an indigene but also as a critical player dedicated to helping young people. Seyi Tinubu is one of us,” the statement added.