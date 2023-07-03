Coalition backs Sen Tambuwal’s bid for minority leader

A coalition of youths and women groups has backed a former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, for the Senate minority leadership. The coalition,…

A coalition of youths and women groups has backed a former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, for the Senate minority leadership.

The coalition, under the auspices of the Generation Next Collective (GNC), decried moves by some forces outside the National Assembly to hijack the process and install compromised leaders on the minority caucus.

The group, in a joint statement by its co-conveners, Barrister Ruth Edehemon and Malam Rufai Abdulahi, yesterday said a legislature without a vibrant, experienced, knowledgeable and independent-minded opposition would remain a liability to the nation and the people.

They said Tambuwal, having served in the House of Representatives for years, including as speaker, and later as governor for eight years, had the required experience, intelligence and maturity to provide an effective opposition leadership that would add value to the legislature.

