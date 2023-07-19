Coach Zubair leaves Gombe United after four seasons

After four seasons as the team’s coach, seasoned Nigerian coach Aliyu Zubair has resigned from his position. The former Kwara United coach’s contract with Gombe…

After four seasons as the team’s coach, seasoned Nigerian coach Aliyu Zubair has resigned from his position.

The former Kwara United coach’s contract with Gombe United terminated after the conclusion of the last Nigerian Professional Football League season, and he made the decision to leave.

Recall that Aliyu Zubair gained the support of the Gombe community by restoring the team to the top division, and he is departing the Savannah Scorpions with their NPFL status.

Coach Aliyu Zubair expressed gratitude to the Gombe community, including residents, supporters, the management team, and the players he had a working relationship with.

“For everything that has a beginning must have an end and I want to use this medium to thank the people of Gombe State for the enabling environment they gave me to work over the years.

“Appreciation to the fans of the club, lovers, management and players for the maximum support they gave to me.

“One person I will specially thank is the General Manager, Abubakar Abubakar Dan Fulani for his support. I am really indebted to him,” Coach Aliyu Zubair explained.

Zubair also explained that he will soon make a fresh update on the next step about his coaching career.

