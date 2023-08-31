CNS urges troops on health

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has urged personnel of the Nigerian Navy to take care of their health, saying that a…

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has urged personnel of the Nigerian Navy to take care of their health, saying that a military is as good as the health and physical fitness of its officers and personnel.

The Chief of the Naval Staff made the call yesterday while addressing officers and ratings at the closing ceremony of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) games held in Lagos. Vice Admiral Ogalla stated that the military used sports to keep its men in shape ahead of any assignment.

The CNS was represented by Rear Admiral Musa Madugu, Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordinances Depot.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu who commended the CNS for his support towards making the games a successful one said it will improve the Nigerian Navy’s fighting efficiency.

