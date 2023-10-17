CNS Spikers, Olalomi emerge Volleyball National League champions

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers and Olalomi Royal Spikers have emerged as the champions of the 2023 National Division 1 Volleyball League in…

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Spikers and Olalomi Royal Spikers have emerged as the champions of the 2023 National Division 1 Volleyball League in the men and women categories.

CNS Spikers defeated Nigeria Correctional Service 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-17) in the men’s match to finish with a perfect winning record while Olalomi Royal Spikers defeated Nigeria Air Force 3-2 (19-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13).

In the men’s National Division 1 League, CNS Spikers took first place with a total of 24 points while Olalomi Royal Spikers secured first place in the women’s Division 1 League with 8 points.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Volleyball Premier League has promoted two men (CNS Spikers and Nigeria Correctional Service) and two women (Olalomi Royal Spikers) for the upcoming season.

Life Camp VC has been promoted to the National Division 1 League for the upcoming season after winning the 2023 National Division 2 League.

Life Camp maintained an unbeaten run in the second phase of the 2023 National Division 2 Volleyball League to come first with 48 points. In second place is Sword VC of Makurdi with 41 points while Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Rockets finished third position with 32 points.

