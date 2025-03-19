CNG warns Tinubu against Emergency rule in Rivers

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has voiced strong concerns over the escalating political crisis in Rivers State, warning President Bola Tinubu against what it described as the “opportunistic maneuvers” of former governor, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group cautioned that Wike’s actions could destabilise not only Rivers State but the wider Niger Delta region.

The warning comes amid rising tensions following President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

On Tuesday, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis and instability in the state.

The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, for six months over the political tension in the state.

He then appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as the Sole Administrator for the state.

CNG in the statement signed by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, accused Wike, now Minister of FCT, of exploiting political turmoil for personal gain, describing him as a disruptive force whose influence should not dictate national policies.

The group further criticised the former governor’s political maneuvering, alleging that he played a role in the political instability that characterised former President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure.

CNG expressed alarm over reports of escalating violence in the Niger Delta, particularly the targeting of oil installations, following Tinubu’s emergency declaration.

The group warned that such developments posed a serious threat to national security and economic stability.

The statement reads: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), wishes to express its deep concern regarding the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State and the implications of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent actions and decisions in this context.

“We find it imperative to caution the President to tread carefully in his dealings with the situation, particularly in light of the cynical interests being advanced by Nyesom Wike, the former governor of the state.

“Wike has demonstrated a troubling propensity for opportunism, leveraging his political influence to create chaos and discord within the region. His actions, driven by self-interest rather than the welfare of the people, have the potential to drag the entire country and its judicial establishment into a state of international derision. We implore President Tinubu not to allow Wike’s deranged opportunism to overshadow his sense of reasoning and judgment.

“The general acceptance that Wike is “deranged” and “senile” reflects a deeply polarized political landscape, where personal interests often overshadow substantive discourse. It is imperative for President Tinubu to navigate this complex environment with discernment and strength.

“Engaging with Wike’s provocations without succumbing to emotional reactions is essential; any misstep could lead to widespread unrest within the region. The potential for escalated uprisings underscores the necessity for a measured response, prioritizing dialogue over confrontation.

“Instead of allowing Wike’s rhetoric to dictate policy, Tinubu should focus on fostering unity and addressing the underlying grievances that fuel discontent. By doing so, he can reinforce his leadership while mitigating the risk of exacerbating tensions.

“It is alarming to note that just 48 hours after Wike’s provocations led to President Tinubu declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State, the entire Niger Delta has erupted into violence. Reports indicate that oil installations, vital to the nation’s economy, have been targeted and destroyed.

“This escalation of unrest is not merely a localized issue; it poses a significant threat to national stability and economic security. The actions of a single individual should not dictate the trajectory of an entire region or the policies of our nation.

“We call on Mr. President to reflect on the historical context surrounding Wike, who along with others, played a significant part in the tumultuous tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, contributing to the challenges that ultimately led to Jonathan’s political fall. President Tinubu must remain vigilant regarding the barrage of negative commentary that has surfaced in recent hours since the declaration of emergency in Rivers State. This scrutiny not only reflects public sentiment but also serves as a cautionary signal against the potential pitfalls of aligning too closely with individuals such as Wike, whose past actions have raised concerns.

“We call on Tinubu to maintain a clear boundary, ensuring that the burdens of Wike’s controversies and the animosities he has cultivated do not encumber his own leadership.

“We urge President Tinubu to recognize that Wike’s maneuvers are not representative of the will of the people of Rivers State or the Niger Delta. Instead, they reflect the dangerous machinations of an individual more interested in personal gain than in the collective good. It is crucial for the President to align his actions with the principles of democracy and the rule of law, rather than succumbing to the whims of a self-serving politician.

“The challenge of addressing the inflated ego of Nyesom Wike adds an intriguing layer to Tinubu’s leadership. By fostering unity and collaboration, Tinubu has the opportunity to not only mitigate Wike’s assertiveness but also to steer the nation towards a more cohesive and productive political environment. The world awaits decisive actions that will reflect Tinubu’s commitment to effective governance and the broader aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

“The CNG calls upon all stakeholders, including civil society organizations, political leaders, and the citizenry, to rally around the ideals of peace, unity, and democratic governance. The current crisis should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to prioritize dialogue and constructive engagement over violence and division.

“We reiterate our call for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to exercise caution and wisdom in navigating the complex political landscape of Rivers State. It is essential to resist the allure of Wike’s opportunistic politics that threatens to undermine the very fabric of our democracy.

“Let us not allow the reckless ambitions of one individual to set the nation on a path of conflict and instability. We stand ready to support any initiative that seeks to restore peace and promote the welfare of all Nigerians.”