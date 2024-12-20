CNG rejects NBS crime report

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the recent data revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

On December 17, the NBS disclosed that Nigerians paid a total of N2.23tn as ransom over the 12 months between May 2023 and April 2024.

NBS also released its latest Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey, revealing that an estimated 51.89 million crime incidents occurred across Nigerian households during the reference period.

Reacting, the CNG in a statement by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, National Coordinator of CNG said the report, which seeks to outline crime statistics and security perceptions across Nigeria, presents a misleading, manufactured and biased portrayal of the North as a region plagued by insurmountable security challenges.

“We categorically reject the report and its findings as flawed, unfounded, and complete fabrication that does not represent the verifiable reality in the North and Nigeria as a whole.

“The NBS report lacks transparency and rigor in its methodological approach. By failing to provide clear, verifiable data collection methods and definitions, the report comprises its credibility,” the statement said.

The CNG questioned the validity of the survey as “it does not explain its sampling framework in sufficient detail, raising concerns about representativeness.”

It said the reported figures, especially those pertaining to the North-West and North-East, are disproportionately high and inconsistent with the realities of many communities in these regions “which have witnessed significant improved security situation just as weeks ago the Nigerian Army destroyed over 22 operational camps of Lakurawa terrorists in Kebbi and Sokoto States.”

The statement added: “The report’s conclusion that over 51 million crime incidents occurred in Nigeria, with the North-West leading at 14.4 million, is not only staggering but also statistically implausible. These exaggerated figures cast doubt on the authenticity of the survey, raising the question: was this an attempt to fit preconceived notions rather than reflect actual data?

“While the CNG acknowledges that security challenges exist in every part of Nigeria, it remains committed to fostering peace, development, and harmony across Northern Nigeria. We urge the Federal Government and relevant stakeholders to partner with the North in addressing genuine concerns through practical and sustainable solutions rather than sensationalized data.”