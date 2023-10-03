CNG project: Senate asks Tinubu to present supplementary budget

The Senate Committee on Gas has urged the executive arm of government to present a 2023 supplementary budget to the National Assembly to kick start…

The Senate Committee on Gas has urged the executive arm of government to present a 2023 supplementary budget to the National Assembly to kick start his Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) project.

The panel, which commended President Tinubu for the CNG initiative, however cautioned against extra budgetary spending.

The committee chairman, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, in a statement, said it would be illegal to spend tax payers money on any project without the approval by the National Assembly.

He also emphasised the need for the President to come up with a supplementary budget to enable the government fund the gas value chain, including the provision for CNG infrastructure and CNG vehicles.

FG orders mandatory contributions for employees’ compensation by MDAs

DMO opens offer for FGN savings bonds with 12% interest

Jarigbe said the National Assembly was poised to support the lofty programmes of Tinubu’s administration, adding that a 2023 supplementary budget would be most appropriate, instead of resorting to extra-budgetary spending.

Following the removal of fuel subsidy, the Tinubu administration plans to roll out CNG-run vehicles to ease public transportation.

In his Independence speech, the President had said that, “We have opened a new chapter in public transportation through the deployment of cheaper, safer CNG buses across the nation. These buses will operate at a fraction of current fuel prices, positively affecting transport fares.

“New CNG conversions kits will start coming in very soon as all hands are on deck to fast track the usually lengthy procurement process.”

He said his administration was also setting up training facilities and workshops across the nation to train and provide new opportunities for transport operators and entrepreneurs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...