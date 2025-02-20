CNG mourns deaths of Adebanjo, Clark

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has expressed its deepest condolences to the Afenifere socio-cultural organization, the Yoruba nation, and the entire Adebanjo family on the passing of an elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died at the age of 96.

Similarly, the CNG also mourned the loss of another elder statesman and towering figure in Nigeria, Edwin Clark, the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), who passed away at the age of 97.

A statement on Wednesday issued by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi

National Coordinator, CNG, said Pa Adebanjo was a stalwart in Nigeria’s political and socio-cultural sphere, dedicating his life to the pursuit of equity, justice, and the advancement of the interests of his people within a united Nigeria.

“His unwavering commitment to these ideals, even in his final moments, serves as an enduring inspiration to all Nigerians of different ethnic stocks and nationalities.

“Similarly, Edwin Clark was a leading voice in regional and national discourse, known for mediating peace among warring communities and politicians in the Niger Delta region.

“He championed the cause of protecting the interest of his region and his people, which he did passionately within the country’s political and socio-economic challenges.

“Despite often taking different positions on national issues, the CNG recognises both leaders as compatriots who stood firm for their respective peoples and strived tirelessly to protect their interests in Nigeria.

“As key members of Afenifere and PANDEF, Pa Adebanjo and Edwin Clark played pivotal roles in advocating for the rights and welfare of their people while contributing significantly to national discourse and the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Their legacies of service, courage, and principled leadership will forever remain etched in the annals of our nation’s history.

“The CNG recognises the profound loss this represents to the Yoruba nation, the Niger Delta, and indeed, the entire country.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of both leaders during this difficult time.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants them the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses and that the souls of Pa Adebanjo and Edwin Clark find eternal rest.

“May their legacies continue to inspire generations to come, and may their visions for a just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria never be forgotten,” the statement said.