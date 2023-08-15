CNG: It’s shocking junta threatened Prosecuting Bazoum after consenting to dialogue

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) says the threats by the country’s military leaders to bring charges of treason against the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum…

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) says the threats by the country’s military leaders to bring charges of treason against the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or kill him is not the best approach to adopt.

Reacting to the announcement by Niger’s military-appointed Prime Minister, CNG, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it was ill-timed, ill-advised and condemnable.

Similarly, the CNG warned against any form of international escalation of the conflict and urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to continue to play its big brother role in the region by insisting on the exploration of all available diplomatic windows for peace.

“The CNG strongly repudiates the suggestion to try President Bazoum by the military authorities as well as every other move that potentially poses a threat to the peaceful resolution of the crisis and leads to escalation of any form,” Suleiman said.

He said it was shocking that the military statement came just hours after a group of Nigerian respected Islamic scholars announced a meeting with Niger’s coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani in Niamey and said the general had agreed to hold “direct talks” with ECOWAS.

“Any attempt by the military leadership in Niger to press charges against Bazoum will only likely increase tensions between the military in Niger and the international community,” Suleiman said.

CNG pointed out that a war and instability in Niger Republic would be counterproductive with the possibility of spiraling into long-term armed conflicts that will hurt countries of the sub-region with unintended political and socio-economic consequences.

The CNG said while it does not dispute the fact that restoration of constitutional order in Niger Republic in the shortest possible time is welcomed, democracy can however only endure in the country when all parties to the prevailing crisis agree to reasonable terms in bringing about long-term peace.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...