CNG demands release of detained #EndBadGovernance protesters

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the continued detention of #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Daily Trust had reported how 76 protesters who were arrested during the August 1 to August 10 #EndBadGovernance demonstration were brought to a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday.

Among the protesters arraigned were some minors, who appeared visibly malnourished after spending months in detention.

SPONSOR AD

While four of them, including two minors slumped, and were taken to hospital, 114 protesters of them were granted N10 million bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

CNG condemns lingering power outage in North

Dangote backs Tinubu’s CNG drive with N460bn investment in trucks, others

The incident has sparked criticism both domestically and internationally.

Weighing in on the development, CNG in statement on Saturday by its national coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said the “detention and arraignment of those frail, malnourished and hapless children have exposed the government as a desperate entity that is determined to de-market and embarrass Nigeria before the international community while presenting its credentials for medals in gross inhumanity.”

The statement said: “The continued detention and mistreatment of these minors is a gross violation of their basic rights, including the right to freedom of expression and assembly. CNG strongly condemns this abuse of power and the blatant disregard for the welfare and dignity of young citizens.

“The treatment these children are receiving highlights a troubling failure of state actors to prioritize the welfare and rights of its most vulnerable citizens, children, especially when their “crime” was to demand better governance and accountability.

“It is disheartening that in a country with a history of resilience and promise, minors are being made to endure starvation and harsh conditions while awaiting trial for daring to speak up for their future. This is not only a violation of domestic law but also contravenes international human rights principles protecting children from harm and unlawful detention.

“Ideally, those children are supposed to be treated first as victims of state abuse and deprivation whose leaders have failed to provide the necessary leadership that can mold them into better members of the society as they are a direct outcome of our decayed system.

“It is shamefully despicable that criminals and bandits that are holding the entire country to ransom do not face such stringent consequences for their actions.

“Evidently, the Government has consistently proven that people’s problems and deteriorating situations are not part of its priority because of its disregard for the daily hardships of its citizens. Increasingly, frequent blackouts have become a norm across the country, severely impacting homes, businesses, and essential services which became worse with the recent blackout.”

It continued: “The elimination of fuel subsidies and constant raising of fuel prices have pushed the cost of living to record highs, making basic necessities even harder to afford. Instead of prioritizing the welfare of the populace by providing feasible alternatives or relief, the government’s priorities appear to be detaining, abusing and crushing the vulnerable children that need support and protection to grow into responsible adults.

“Unfortunately, hunger and starvation have become weapons against defenseless and malnourished teenagers. It is clear that the government’s neglect of essential services and its catastrophic economic policies have strangulated millions in a state of uncertainty, desperation, and disillusionment in which these minors belong. These children must not be targeted as the scapegoat for expressing their frustrations as Nigerians have never gone through such dehumanizing and cruel policies that this administration promotes.”

CNG therefore called for the immediate and unconditional release of all the minors detained for participating in the protests.

“We demand that the government prioritize dialogue and constructive engagement over intimidation, especially with young citizens who represent the future of this nation.

“In the interim, we urge relevant agencies and civil society organizations to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to these detained children to mitigate further health risks. The protection of children is non-negotiable, and we implore the authorities to treat these young citizens with the compassion and respect they deserve,” the statement added.