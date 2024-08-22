CNG condemns murder of Sokoto monarch

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the death of Alhaji Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District…

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the tragic circumstances leading to the death of Alhaji Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

The monarch was abducted along Sokoto – Sabon Birni Road while returning from an event weeks ago.

He was earlier seen in a 59-second viral video tied up by his abductors, pleading with the state government as well as well-wishers to come to his rescue.

CNG, in a statement by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu CharanchI, its National Coordinator, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event, stating, “This heinous act is not only an attack on the monarch and the revered traditional institution but also a grave assault on the collective conscience of our society. This is totally unacceptable. It must never be repeated!”

The group also criticized the Sokoto State Government for its perceived negligence in handling the situation, which reportedly contributed to the Emir’s tragic fate at the hands of bandits.

The statement condemned the government’s alleged indifference, calling it a “manifest incompetence” and an “utter demonization” of cultural and religious heritage that the government is supposed to protect.

“The CNG is deeply concerned that the Government has failed to prioritize the security and well-being of its people, instead choosing to entangle security issues and traditional institutions in the web of political maneuvering,” the statement continued. The group further accused the government of placing politics above governance and the lives of the people.

The CNG was particularly critical of the government’s response following the release of a video showing the Emir in a dehumanizing state, pleading for his life. The group stated that the government’s apparent indifference to the Emir’s plight represented “the highest form of irresponsibility.”

The group also pointed out that while abductions of traditional rulers have occurred in the past, particularly in Zamfara State, the murder of the Emir of Gobir represents a new low in the region’s security crisis. The CNG extended its condolences to the Emirate of Gobir, the Sultanate of Sokoto, and the people of northern Nigeria, describing the loss as “colossal.”

The CNG called on the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS) and other relevant security personnel to thoroughly investigate allegations against the alleged sponsor of the abduction and the murder of the monarch.

“This is necessary to unravel the truth behind the allegation and hold those responsible accountable. Boza must be interrogated alongside his close associates to establish or refute the claim that purportedly emanated from the bandits.

“The CNG calls on governments at all levels to recommit themselves to genuinely addressing the security challenges that have plagued our region and rendered us hopeless. The protection of lives and property must be the top priority, and every effort must be made to restore peace and stability to our communities, ” the statement added.