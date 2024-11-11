CNG calls for concerted effort to crush new terror group, ‘Lakurawa’

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has raised an alarm over the emergence of a new armed terrorist group, Lakurawa, in the northwest states of Kebbi and Sokoto.

While expressing concern over the emergence of this terror group, the CNG urged the government to take immediate and decisive action against “Lakurawa” before it escalates.

In a statement on Monday by its national coordinator, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the coalition “particularly charges local, state, and federal authorities on one hand and communities, religious and traditional leaders on the other hand to joint hand together to confront his new common threat.”

Charanchi said: “We have unfortunately heard of the emergence of a new terror group identified as “Lakurawa,” reportedly operating around Kebbi and Sokoto states in northwestern Nigeria. This development poses yet another threat to the safety and security of residents and has the potential to further destabilize an already vulnerable region if left unchecked.

“Reports reaching the CNG indicate that the Lakurawa group has begun establishing itself with intentions that appear to mirror the tactics of other violent organizations that have, over time, spread terror across the region.”

The CNG confirmed that this group had already begun creating an atmosphere of fear, disrupting local communities, and killing lives and livelihoods of the residents.

It said the emergence of the group is particularly concerning given the historical and ongoing security challenges the northern region faces, including banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping.

“We reliably gathered that they give monetary incentives to youths in rural communities in Sokoto for the purpose of recruiting an army of youths into their fold.

“We urge the federal government, security agencies, state and local government authorities to take decisive and proactive measures to address this threat while it is still in its infancy.

“The CNG strongly calls on the federal government to significantly raise the number of troops currently combating the insecurity in the Northwest subregion as their current figure of about 13,000 is not just inadequate but also stretches their power and will to thoroughly eliminate the terrorists destroying the region,” the statement said.

The CNG appealed to the residents and communities of Kebbi, Sokoto, and neighboring states to cooperate closely with security forces.

“This is because community support is vital in gathering information, identifying suspicious activities, and helping security agencies in their operations,” it said.