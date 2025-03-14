CNG buses boost Coscharis Motors’ line up

In line with the current drive by the federal government on the Compressed Natural Gas initiative, Coscharis Motors has unveiled its first set of factory-built CNG buses, Joylong in Nigeria.

The 2.7 litre engine bus comes in the form of hybrid conveniently switching from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol to CNG with 15 litres petrol tank and 220 litres CNG capacity.

However, unlike the other converted vehicles, which have their CNG cylinders in the booths, the factory-built Joy Long buses have their CNG cylinders beneath and are well-protected.

General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis, Mr. Abiona Babarinde at a briefing held at its Awoyaya Assembly Plant in Lagos said the rationale for introducing the CNG buses was “To create viable ownership solutions for fleet and individual customers both in public and private sectors respectively towards reducing budget for petrol and general vehicle maintenance within the warranty period and beyond.

“It also highlights the company’s commitment to its vision of remaining timeless in its relevance, especially given the government’s new policy direction and the need to upscale the CNG sector with professionals and certified technology,” he added.

Babarinde who was flanked by Mr. Anthony Efe, National Sales Manager, Joylong Brand, Mr. Charity Isah, Head Logistics & Operations and Mr. Felix Adepinye, Head of CNG Conversion said Coscharis has plan in the nearest future, to assemble the brand locally.

He said, “For us in Coscharis, this is the opportune moment to invest in CNG given the expansion of more refueling CNG stations across Nigeria and the high cost of petrol makes it a more viable option for Nigerians. Coming into the fray as an established brand in the automobile sector gives the CNG auto sector more credibility that will attract Nigerians who have been reluctant towards this idea so far.

“In addition, the need to align with global and local eco-friendly drive is an impetus with specific reference to the push by the federal and Lagos State governments.”

He described the Joylong CNG as a cleaner-burning fuel, producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants compared to petrol; quieter engine operation, which reduces noise pollution and enhances smoother driving experience.

“Furthermore, the long term plan is to commence the assemblage of these Joylong CNG buses at the existing Coscharis Assembly plant. Historically, our very first locally assembled vehicle in Nigeria at our former Ikeja Assembly plant was the Joylong bus brand, which you all witnessed then over 10 years ago.

“Likewise, it will be of interest to note that we equally have plans to offer our market the electric model as well in the future. However, these current Joylong buses utilise bi-fuel systems, therefore are switchable from petrol to gas simply by a push of a button on the dashboard,” he added.

Babarinde stated that the company is positioning its after sales team who has been undergoing training and retraining for the maintenance and repairs of the CNG models.

He listed the benefits of the CNG fleet to include cost effectiveness with the Joylong CNG buses offering an average cost savings of 30-50% compared to sole reliance on petrol; less engine wear and tear, which helps to increase the engine’s lifespan due to cleaner fuel and less maintenance requirements due to fewer oil changes and filter replacements.

“Though the Joylong CNG model is a first for Coscharis, the durability of the petrol Joylong buses have been tested and trusted over 7 years as the current fleet of the company’s staff buses are entirely Joylong models. These current models are 18-seater capacity on petrol engines,” he said.

The National Sales Manager on its part stated that the CNG-powered bus comes with minimal cost maintenance when compared with PMS as well as low maintenance cost.

According to him, the bus would be available in all its regional offices in Nigeria.

He said: “Coscharis has its offices across the six geo-political zones; Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Ibadan. We are well-spread. This bus comes with a two-year warranty or 60,000km, depending on which comes first. With Coscharis, you are rest assured that we are going to serve the public and give them the best that this CNG bus has on offer.

“Also, with a press of the bottom, you can move from fuel to CNG. It comes with a 15 litres fuel tank capacity. This fuel can be used to switch on the engine and you can, with the same press of a button, immediately convert it to CNG.

“The cylinders are beneath the buses. This is a 19 seaters bus, but we have different models of the brand, which can still be brought in. The 220 litres can go as far as 400km of more. It’s less than N10,000 to refuel it to fuel capacity.”