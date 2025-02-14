CNA commends NASC on streamlining appointment of legislative aides

Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Kamoru Ogunlana Esq. has commended the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), for streamlining appointment of legislative aides.
Ogunlana said the decision has enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of legislative processes.
He gave the commendation in a speech at the valedictory session for the outgone chairman and members of the NASC held on Thursday.
The CNA said that the Commission’s focus on “optimising this aspect of our work has ensured that our lawmakers are supported by capable and dedicated professionals, thus strengthening the foundation of our democracy.”
He celebrated the remarkable achievements of the Commission as chairman and members concluded their five-year tenure. “This moment is not just a reflection on the past, but also a celebration of the transformative journey we have undertaken together,” he said.
