CMA CGM direct shipment from Europe, Asia excites WACT-APM Terminals

CMA CGM, one of the world shipping companies has commenced direct shipment from Europe and Asia to the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals in Onne, Rivers state.

WACT-APM Terminals expressed its excitement when it received the Europe Afrique 4 (EURAF4) service, which will provide weekly direct shipping to Onne Port in Rivers State.

The service was inaugurated at Onne Port on Tuesday, February 11, with the arrival of the containership MV LETO.

EURAF4 aims to enhance connectivity, improve transit times, and provide comprehensive cargo-handling solutions for Nigeria’s trade with Europe and Asia.

The introduction of EURAF4 was a response to the increasing demand for efficient and reliable shipping solutions.

The new service will enable Nigerian importers and exporters to benefit from streamlined logistics, cost reductions, and enhanced supply chain efficiency.

Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, described the launch as a testament to the trust placed in WACT-APM Terminals and the strength of the Nigerian economy. He also praised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and other stakeholders for their role in launching the service and successfully berthing MV LETO.

“This launch is a strong vote of confidence from CMA CGM in the world-class capabilities WACT-APM Terminals has developed over the years. We have invested over $115 million in upgrading the terminal with Mobile Harbour Cranes, Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes, an expanded yard, and cutting-edge IT infrastructure,” Klinke stated.

He reassured all stakeholders of WACT-APM Terminals’ unwavering commitment to high-quality service delivery.

“We are fully committed to servicing your business at the highest level. More importantly, we have the capacity to support your growth in the Eastern Nigerian market. This milestone not only strengthens international business confidence but also encourages shipping lines to inject additional capacity into the region.

“With these enhanced capabilities, we anticipate increased trade volumes, which will, in turn, drive further economic growth in Eastern Nigeria,” Klinke added.

Head of Operations of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Fanick Atchai, reinforced this commitment, stating, “Our promise is simple: we commit to excellent service delivery for all our customers. With the best people, processes, and equipment in place, we ensure reduced port stay, safe operations, and top-notch cargo handling.”

Managing Director of CMA CGM Nigeria, Hinelder Ferreira, also praised all stakeholders at the port for the successful berthing of MV LETO.

“Today, with the arrival of MV LETO, we mark the first call for the EURAF4 service, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the Eastern port. As a group, we pledge to enhance service quality, reduce transit times, and ensure competitive rates. This service will significantly improve connectivity between Europe, Asia, and Onne, strengthening both import and export trade routes,” Ferreira said.

The Port Manager of Onne Port, Raymond Abdulraham, described the new service as a significant milestone for the port.

“The more vessels we have, the more revenue we generate for the country. The arrival of MV LETO is a proud moment for Onne Port, and we are delighted to receive her,” he said.

Customs Area Controller, Area 2 Command, Comptroller Mohammed Babandede, who was represented at the launch by Assistant Comptroller Martin Okpokpo, also commended WACT-APM Terminals and CMA CGM for their role in expanding shipping services and facilitating trade at the port.

The launch event witnessed the presence of key stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Shippers Council, Nigeria Immigration Service, importers, exporters, and the freight forwarding community.