Clinical Swiatek romps as Tsitsipas crashes at United Cup

Iga Swiatek romped to an emphatic victory in her season-opening match at the United Cup Monday, but Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed as Kazakhstan upset Greece to make the knockout round of the mixed-team tournament.

Five-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek was on court for the first time since news broke in late November that she served a one-month ban for a doping violation.

But the Pole quickly shook off any nerves in Sydney with a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Norway’s Malene Helgo.

“Pleased with everything, honestly. I’m happy for sure with the performance,” said the world No 2.

“It’s not always easy to play for your country, sometimes the pressure is a bit bigger.

“I feel good, I feel happy, happy I can play tennis overall,” she added. “I’m just going step by step and we’ll see what’s next.”

The 23-year-old tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine (TMZ) in an out-of-competition sample in August when she was ranked No 1.

However, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted that the violation was not intentional and she escaped with a one-month sanction.

While she was in electric form, Greek star Tsitsipas had a day to forget.

He is coming off a mediocre 2024 in which his ranking dropped to its current 11 from a career-high three and was hoping for a confidence-boosting fresh start in Perth.

But he was stunned 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) by 78th-ranked Alexander Shevchenko.