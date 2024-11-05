Climate change threat to stability, peace – Gov Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani has described climate change as not only an environmental crisis but a profound threat to national stability, deepening inequalities and heightening the risk of conflicts.

Speaking at the opening of a regional conference on climate change-induced conflicts in Northern Nigeria, attended by representatives of the 19 Northern State governments, religious leaders and various agencies, Governor Sani emphasised that climate impacts are now unmistakable.

“Rising temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and extreme weather events are no longer distant threats,” he remarked.

He pointed to recent floods across Nigeria, particularly in Kaduna, and warned of desertification rendering once-fertile lands barren, alongside shrinking rivers and accelerating deforestation as stark indicators of the urgency to act.

Governor Sani explained that these environmental changes are severely disrupting livelihoods, displacing communities and intensifying competition for scarce resources such as water, arable land and food.

“As natural resources become scarcer, tensions will inevitably rise. The farmer-herder conflicts we continue to experience illustrate how environmental stress can lead to conflict,” he added.

He underscored the vulnerability of Northern Nigeria’s agrarian communities, predominantly composed of farmers and pastoralists, who are now facing substantial losses due to unfavourable climate conditions and livestock diseases.

“Despite these challenges, we must remain resilient and work collectively to develop strategies that will not only address our immediate needs but also prepare us for future climate challenges,” the governor said, stressing the importance of instilling hope and unity among the people.

Governor Sani called for individuals, communities, organisations, and nations to build resilience against disasters and crises, advising that they “anticipate, prepare for, mitigate, and recover from the effects of shocks and stresses without compromising their long-term potential.”