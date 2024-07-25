Climate Change: Gov Yusuf launches 3-million tree planting initiative in Kano

In an effort to combat climate change and enhance urban beautification, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has officially launched a tree planting exercise…

In an effort to combat climate change and enhance urban beautification, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has officially launched a tree planting exercise aimed at planting 3 million trees.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the campaign underscores the administration’s commitment to addressing the detrimental effects of climate change, soil erosion, land degradation, and desertification, while also boosting agricultural productivity.

“The 2024 Tree Planting Campaign is designed to prevent indiscriminate tree felling and mitigate the impacts of climate change. It will protect our soils, enhance our agricultural lands, and combat desertification,” Governor Yusuf stated.

Kano State aims to plant 10 million trees within the first term of Governor Yusuf’s administration through a three-pronged strategy: engaging local government officials, traditional leaders, and households to ensure tree planting and nurturing; launching educational initiatives for young people from primary to tertiary institutions to instill the importance of tree planting; and involving civil servants, religious leaders, the business community, and political office holders in the statewide tree planting and management efforts.

The governor emphasized the government’s firm stance against unauthorized tree felling, noting that stringent measures would be taken against violators.

“We will not hesitate to bring to book anyone found cutting trees without the necessary permits from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

“I urge all residents to support this vital exercise wholeheartedly and embrace the culture of tree planting for the collective good of our environment. Let us work together to keep our surroundings clean and safe,” he said.

Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support from the people of Kano and called for continued cooperation to ensure the success of this and other initiatives by his administration.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, gave his support to the campaign, directing district, village, and ward heads to actively support and promote the initiative in their localities.

He highlighted the religious and environmental significance of tree planting, noting its crucial role in tackling the global challenge of climate change.