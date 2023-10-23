Climate change: FCTA urges residents to plant more trees

As part of sustainable strategy to combat the effects of climate change, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), of the Federal Capital Territory…

As part of sustainable strategy to combat the effects of climate change, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Lawan Kolo Geidam, has enjoined residents to actively participate in tree planting initiatives

Geidam, who made this call during a visit to the FCT Plant Nursery in Bwari, stressed the pressing need to address the significant loss of tree covers resulting from rapid developmental activities in the FCT.

He said: “Climate change has emerged as a global concern, with its detrimental effects being felt across the world. The FCT, like many other urban areas, has experienced the depletion of its green cover due to urbanization and developmental projects.

“The removal of trees not only contributes to the loss of biodiversity but also exacerbates climate change by intensifying the urban heat and negatively affecting vegetation.”

The visit to the plant Nursery which was in continuation of his familiarisation tour of Agric projects in the FCT, also took the Secretary to Bwari Fish Farm Estate where he assured stakeholders that the project would receive full attention and support of the Administration.

He emphasized the importance of engaging all allottees and addressing infrastructure needs to facilitate their activities, assuring it will be giving attention to the Estate.

According to him: “We will as a strategy be engaging all the allottees while also addressing the issue of provision of infrastructure tenable the allottees conduct their activities with ease.”

Also, at Gwagwalada Area Council, the Secretary inspected facilities at the Agric Central Store and Mechanical Workshop where he took the opportunity to assess the ongoing distribution of palliatives to FCT residents, pledging that the secretariat has taken adequate measures to ensure that the items reach the desired target.

Geidam also visited the FCT Agricultural Development Program (ADP) and Fadama offices, where he expressed satisfaction with the ongoing activities of the FCT Fadama CARES program, which deserves commendation for its efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and supporting local farmers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...