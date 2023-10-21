Climate Change: FCTA urges Abuja residents to plant more trees

As part of a sustainable strategy to combat the effects of climate change, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) of the Federal Capital…

As part of a sustainable strategy to combat the effects of climate change, Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Lawan Kolo Geidam, has enjoined residents to actively participate in tree planting initiatives.

Geidam, who made this call during a visit to the FCT Plant Nursery in Bwari, stressed the pressing need to address the significant loss of tree covers resulting from rapid developmental activities in the FCT.

He said: “Climate change has emerged as a global concern, with its detrimental effects being felt across the world. The FCT, like many other urban areas, has experienced the depletion of its green cover due to urbanization and developmental projects.

“The removal of trees not only contributes to the loss of biodiversity but also exacerbates climate change by intensifying the urban heat and negatively affecting vegetation.”

The visit to the plant nursery which was in continuation of his familiarisation tour of Agric projects in the FCT, also took the Secretary to Bwari Fish Farm Estate where he assured stakeholders that the project would receive full attention and support of the Administration.

