Climate change agenda: Osun assures of int’l best practices

The Osun State’s climate change agenda is compatible with national and international best practices.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Climate Change, Moruf Adedapo, said this in Abuja when he visited the National Council on Climate Change.

He said: “The state’s climate change agenda includes the making of a state climate action policy, the creation of a Climate Change Department at the Ministry of Environment —the development of a carbon data centre at the Osun State University, the introduction of the State Climate Change Adaptation Fund and the implementation of several climate change adaptation projects.

“This is what I call best practices. The goal is not just to run after carbon credit in the form of funding and financing. We must put the structures in place. The policy framework must be perfected.”

“As the SSA on climate change, I’ll provide support to the lead technical consultant on climate change, Prof. Chinwe Obuaku-Igwe, in partnership with the governor’s Climate Advisory Council and the Honourable Commissioner for Environment.”

