Climate change: Adamawa govt reintroduces monthly sanitation exercise

Adamawa State government has restored the monthly sanitation exercise to promote a clean environment. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mohammed Sadiq, at…

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mohammed Sadiq, at the weekend during a two-day sensitisation workshop on climate change for community leaders and stakeholders organised by the Agro-climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL) in Adamawa State.

The event, which was held at the Muna Hotels Conference Hall in Yola, aimed to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on communities.

During the event, the commissioner praised Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sadiq also announced that the monthly sanitation exercise, which was observed every last Saturday of every month, had been restored by the Fintiri-led administration in Adamawa.

The sensitisation workshop, with the theme “Trees and Humility: The Need for Urgent Action on Building a Sustainable Ecosystem” aimed to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.

