✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Climate change: Adamawa govt reintroduces monthly sanitation exercise

Adamawa State government has restored the monthly sanitation exercise to promote a clean environment. This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mohammed Sadiq, at…

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri
Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri

Adamawa State government has restored the monthly sanitation exercise to promote a clean environment.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mohammed Sadiq, at the weekend during a two-day sensitisation workshop on climate change for community leaders and stakeholders organised by the Agro-climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project (ACReSAL) in Adamawa State.

The event, which was held at the Muna Hotels Conference Hall in Yola, aimed to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on communities.

During the event, the commissioner praised Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri for his commitment to environmental sustainability.

Sadiq also announced that the monthly sanitation exercise, which was observed every last Saturday of every month, had been restored by the Fintiri-led administration in Adamawa.

The sensitisation workshop, with the theme “Trees and Humility: The Need for Urgent Action on Building a Sustainable Ecosystem” aimed to raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: