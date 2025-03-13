Clerics seek protection of women against gender-based violence

The Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) has asked the Muslim ummah and governments at all levels to protect women and children from all forms of violence and harm
The MOLs under the development Research and Projects Centre’s (dRPC), Muslim Opinion Leaders Project for the prevention of gender-based violence in northern Nigeria, supported by the Ford Foundation, made the call in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement was signed by Associate Professor Taufiq Abubakar, Director of the Centre for Islamic Civilization and Interfaith, Bayero University Kano (BUK), and Secretary of the MOLs for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention in Northern Nigeria, on behalf of Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, Chairman of the Kano Jumu’at Imams Forum.
The MOLs said that Islamic teachings provide clear guidance on preventing GBV and ensuring justice for survivors.
“Islam upholds the sanctity of human dignity and strictly condemns all forms of violence, citing the final sermon of Prophet Muhammad, which emphasised the protection of women in the society.
“Treat women kindly, for they are dependent upon you. You have taken them as a trust from Allah. So fear Allah regarding women and treat them well,” the statement said.
The MOLs said that Islam mandates care for wives, protection for mothers after childbirth, and support for widows and orphans and that GBV in any form, either physical, emotional, psychological, economic, or social, is strictly forbidden in Islam.
The organisation urged key stakeholders to take decisive steps in preventing and addressing GBV by reporting cases and providing evidence to ensure justice.
They urged individuals, philanthropists, and other stakeholders to prioritise support for survivors and reduce stigma, while ensuring that children receive proper care and education to prevent vulnerabilities.
The statement also charged individuals and those in authority to remember that they would be accountable before Allah, adding that it is incumbent upon all stakeholders to actively spread awareness about GBV through sensitizing parents on Islam’s stance on GBV.
