Cleric urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity

The newly appointed Khalifah of Qadiriyya in Bauchi State, Professor Muhammad Safiyyu Abdulkadir, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayer for peace and unity in the country.

Speaking at the Islamic Heritage Conference, organised by the Association for the Revival of Islamic Heritage and Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio, Bauchi, Professor Abdulkadir said prayer is key to solving national challenges.

He noted that while Nigeria faces difficulties, things would be much worse without continuous prayers.

Professor Muhammad Safiyyu Abdulkadir, a former lecturer at the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State, presented a newly authored book titled: “The Islamic Foudian Reform Movement and Its Characteristics in Human Development in West Africa – The Islamic Perspective.”

Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Qaribullahi Nasiru Kabara, leader of the Qadiriyya Movement in Africa, affirmed that Professor Abdulkadir’s appointment as Khalifah of Qadiriyya in Bauchi was based on merit, deep Islamic knowledge, and dedication to the propagation of Islam.

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, was honoured at the event for his contributions to economic and social development.