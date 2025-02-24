Cleric urges Muslims to embrace spiritual growth, charity ahead Ramadan

As Muslims prepare for the commencement of the forthcoming Ramadan fast, the Chief Imam of FOMWAN Central Mosque, Abuja, Sheikh Hadiyyatullahi Abdul-Ganiyi, has called on the Muslim Ummah to use the sacred period to strengthen their relationship with Allah and extend kindness to humanity.

Sheikh Hayyatullahi made this appeal on Sunday during a pre-Ramadan lecture titled “Resilience in Ramadan: Building Discipline and Sustaining Spiritual Growth”.

The event was organised by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of Majlis Tajdeed Tadhamunil Muslimeen (MTTMA) in Abuja.

While highlighting the essence of Ramadan, the Islamic scholar emphasised that the primary objectives of fasting are to worship Allah sincerely, uphold good morals, and cater to the needs of the less privileged.

He stressed that acts of charity, especially feeding the needy, hold immense rewards in Islam, with even greater significance during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Hadiyyatullahi, who also serves as the Chairman of Al-Albaab Foundation, further encouraged Muslims to engage deeply with the Holy Qur’an by reciting and reflecting on its teachings throughout the month.

Reiterating the importance of unity and obedience to Islamic leadership, he urged the faithful to begin the Ramadan fast only upon the official announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Supreme Islamic leader in Nigeria.