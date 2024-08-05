Cleric tasks parents on piety to raise righteous children

An Abuja-based Muslim cleric, Barrister Shuaib Mustapha Agbarere, has urged Muslim parents to be pious in their deeds and upbringing of their children to be…

He made the call on Sunday in Abuja at the 41 day fidda’u (special prayers) and lecture in honour of late Sheikh Habibullahi Ishola Adeyemi (Baba Mogaji), who died on June 22, 2024, aged 97. The late Sheikh Habibullahi, also known as ‘Ma’lim Jeje’ (gentle scholar) was the father of the national Chief Imam, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi.

Sheikh Agbarere, who spoke on the topic, ‘Essence of Life’ said while human beings exist to eat, procreate and worship Allah, among other activities, it is important for them to exhibit piety and engage in good deeds for their children to emulate as an unending legacy.

“Allah does not take the droppings of the goat and drop them in the barn of horses. The late Sheikh Adeyemi was known for righteous deeds, the way other renown scholars were also known for good deeds. This is one of the reasons why they have good successors like Imam Fuad Adeyemi and others, who are exhibiting and even doing better in positive achievements.

“It is not wrong to look at fathers and grandfathers to see where someone was coming from. Late Sheikh Adam Al-Ilory, the founder of Markaz Agege in Lagos State, mentioned the dynasty of the Adeyemis in one of his books. Thus it is important to also look at the prophets and their successors; good things always come from good things,” Agbarere said.

Also, the chairman of the Al-Habibiyyah Enlightenment and Dawah (propagation), Ambassador Ridhwan Mustapha, said for someone to be called ‘Alfa jeje’ a perfect gentleman, showed the kind of person he was, despite his knowledge and positive influences.

One of the elders of the Adeyemi family, Alhaji Yaqub ‘Kola Adeyemi, said the late Sheikh Adeyemi, never attended any hospital or took any injection in his lifetime as he lived a simple life.

The national Chief Imam, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, said he would continue to miss his late father, like his siblings and others who would continue to cherish the life of the late sheikh.