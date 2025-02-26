Cleric harps on peaceful coexistence among citizens

The General Overseer of Amazing Grace Centre, Abuja, Pastor Bitrus Danbaba, has advocated peaceful coexistence amongst various religions and people for a better Nigeria.

He spoke at a two-day national conference and prayer hosted by his church in Abuja in collaboration with City of the Lord Evangelical Ministry (COTLEM), Priesthood and Eldership Ministry Africa, and Thy Kingdom Come Prayer Network, United Kingdom.

Pastor Danbaba, while praying for the nation, asked God to grant peace in every part of the country.

After the praise and worship conference, he asked citizens to pray for God protection against insecurity and other challenges in the country.

He also prayed to God to guide our leaders right and help our youths to follow the right path, adding it is only God that answers prayers.

He said, “Man can propose but it’s God that gives the answer, so we all pray and look up to God Almighty for a favourable answer to us. He knows us, he created us, he formed us, he gave us all the languages and all the regions.

“So, he knows better than we do, all we do as human, we look up to him for the way forward concerning our dear nation, Nigeria, we are praying that God will direct us to a path that every region will rejoice, progress and we all succeed.”