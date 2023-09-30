✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Sports

Classy Arsenal beat Bournemouth 4-0 to close gap on Man City

Arsenal moved a point behind leaders Manchester City with a comfortable win at AFC Bournemouth. At Vitality Stadium, Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead in the…

Arsenal win to move to second on the log

Arsenal moved a point behind leaders Manchester City with a comfortable win at AFC Bournemouth.

At Vitality Stadium, Bukayo Saka put Arsenal ahead in the 17th minute, nodding the ball home from close range after Gabriel Jesus’s header from a narrow angle had glanced off the near post towards him.

Arsenal doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time through Martin Odegaard’s penalty, the fourth spot-kick for Arsenal this season, this one awarded for Max Aarons’ foul on Eddie Nketiah.

They got another penalty early into the second half after Ryan Christie had fouled Odegaard. This time, Kai Havertz was handed the ball to score his first goal for Arsenal in the 53rd minute.

Bournemouth came into the match as Arsenal took their foot off the gas but the next goal came to the visiting team as Ben White headed home Odegaard’s free-kick in stoppage time.

