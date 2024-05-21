✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Clash: Traders barred as soldiers ‘camp’ at Abuja market

The Banex Plaza, an electronics and telecommunications gadgets market, in Wuse District of Abuja, has been shut down by soldiers. Our correspondent who visited the…

    By Seun Adeuyi

The Banex Plaza, an electronics and telecommunications gadgets market, in Wuse District of Abuja, has been shut down by soldiers.

Our correspondent who visited the area yesterday morning found soldiers stationed at different spots of the plaza while others were seen patrolling in their vans.

However, some shops and filling stations in the area were opened for business.

Recall that City & Crime reported how there was a commotion at the market on Saturday when suspected thugs descended on soldiers in uniform.

The fight was said to have ensued after three soldiers met a trader over a phone issue. The parties disagreed over the phone matter and phone dealers allegedly ganged up and overpowered the soldiers and a civilian.

Yesterday, some traders who assembled at a distance from the plaza were seen leaving after waiting for hours.

Lamenting the cost implication of having the plaza shut, a trader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The authorities should please wade into the matter. I’m already losing money.

“Today, I was supposed to meet some customers who contacted me last week for phones and gadgets.”

 

