✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Clark: Ijaw Nation Has Lost Irrepressible Voice – Gov Diri 

diri
diri
    By Bassey Willie
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said with the passing of Pa Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Ijaw nation has lost its father figure and irrepressible voice.
Clerk, a former Federal Commissioner and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), died on Monday at the age of 97.
Governor Diri in a statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah on Tuesday, said he received the news of the passing of the Ijaw ethnic nationality’s foremost personage and leader, with sadness and equanimity.
He said Chief Clark, while alive was an icon, a treasure of inestimable value and a nationalist par excellence.
He said: “He was a distinguished patriot, who dedicated his whole life to the service of Nigeria. Until the very end, he was unrelenting.
“As the Ijaw nation reflects on the passage of this exceptional sage, we take solace in his matchless contributions to national development.
“On behalf of the Ijaw nation, the government and people of Bayelsa State, I express heartfelt condolences to the Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area and the Delta State government. I pray the Lord grants the family and indeed the Ijaw nation the grace to bear this great loss.”
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories