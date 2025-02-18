Clark: Ijaw Nation Has Lost Irrepressible Voice – Gov Diri 

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said with the passing of Pa Senator Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Ijaw nation has lost its father figure and irrepressible voice.

Clerk, a former Federal Commissioner and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), died on Monday at the age of 97.

Governor Diri in a statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah on Tuesday, said he received the news of the passing of the Ijaw ethnic nationality’s foremost personage and leader, with sadness and equanimity.

He said Chief Clark, while alive was an icon, a treasure of inestimable value and a nationalist par excellence.

He said: “He was a distinguished patriot, who dedicated his whole life to the service of Nigeria. Until the very end, he was unrelenting.

“As the Ijaw nation reflects on the passage of this exceptional sage, we take solace in his matchless contributions to national development.

“On behalf of the Ijaw nation, the government and people of Bayelsa State, I express heartfelt condolences to the Clark family of Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area and the Delta State government. I pray the Lord grants the family and indeed the Ijaw nation the grace to bear this great loss.”