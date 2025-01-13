Clark calls for suspension of Nigerian Governors’ Forum

An elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has pushed for the suspension of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), saying it has lost its founding vision and is at crossroads.

Clark in a statement on Monday titled, “Our Governors’ Forum: An Open Appeal for Reform,” said the NGF’s ability to unify state governors under a common banner could have been its greatest strength.

He said, “Instead, it has often been wielded as a weapon to undermine constitutional order. Therefore, I strongly advise the suspension of the Governors’ Forum from now in order to avert the looming crises between the various governments.”

Clark, a former Federal Commissioner of Information, said, “The NGF stands at a crossroads. Its survival, and ours, depends on its willingness to reform and align with the principles of democracy and good governance.”

The leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) argued that the NGF was initially intended as a platform for collaboration, but later strayed into the realm of “power without accountability, influence without responsibility.”

He said, “Critics often describe the NGF as a notorious cabal—a characterisation that is, sadly, not without merit. Its resistance to reforms, its penchant for secrecy, its prioritisation of power over service—all these have contributed to its reputation.

“Yet, I believe in redemption. I believe that with meaningful reforms, the NGF can become a force for good. Let us imagine a reconstituted NGF; one that aligns with constitutional principles. One that serves as a true platform for collaboration rather than control. One that prioritises the people over politics.

“This is not beyond our grasp, but it requires vision and will. Reform is not an indictment; it is an opportunity. It is a chance to recalibrate, to recommit, and to rebuild. Will the NGF seize this moment?”

Clark alleged that the NGF now undermined legislative independence and hijacked the constitution, lamenting that at the state level, governors had reduced state Assemblies to mere extensions of the executive, while Speakers and Assembly members were handpicked by the governors to ensure unwavering loyalty.

He also raised concerns that the Senate, rather than being a chamber of independent thought had become a retirement plan for ex-governors.

“This cycle of control entrenches personal gain over public service,” he added.

Efforts to get a reaction from the NGF Secretariat proved abortive as the Director General of the NGF, Alhaji Abdullateef Shittu, neither answered his phone call nor responded to a WhatsApp message sent to him for comments.

The NGF Acting Director of Media and Public Affairs, Hajiya Halima Ahmed, said the DG is in the position to respond.