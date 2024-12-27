CJN urged to fast track introduction of electronic processes in courts

The Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria to fast track the introduction of electronic processes in courts as the continued manual practice of proceedings is one of the reasons why cases are delayed and proceedings go on indefinitely.

Professor Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN made the call during a capacity building Workshop for ACJA Rangers, FCT and Seven Focal States of the RoLAC/IIDEA Project themed: National Minimum Standards for the Effective Implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and ACJLs of the States.

He said, “The continued practice of judges writing down court proceedings manually or in long hand is condemnable and barbaric. This is one the reasons cases are delayed and proceedings go on indefinitely.

“We urge the CJN to issue an urgent deadline for the introduction of E-fling, E-Service, E-Assignment and E-Recording of court proceedings. These are part of the requirements of the National Minimum Standards for the effective implementation of the ACJA.”

On her part, the State Counsel from the Ministry of Justice in Kano, Sadiya Adamu Aliyu said Kano has been on the saddle in the actualisation and implementation of ACJL and has been on a positive track.

“ACJL was in Kano since 2019 and as of now the implementation is around 70 per cent with a huge success when it comes to both the defendants and the state as well the complainant. It’s a law that has met justice on both sides.

“There are a lot of innovations as to the success of ACJL like the provisions of day to day trial. Before cases are being adjourned for months but now the law is precise in that which serve Justice to both parties in no time in a lot of cases.”

The workshop is set to hold in the seven other locations where RoLAC is working to improve the justice system with the purpose of promoting a deeper understanding by the ACJA Rangers and the general public of the National Minimum Standards for the effective implementation of the ACJA.