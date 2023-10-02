CJN to swear in 23 new judges, honour Justice Nweze

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday swear-in the newly appointed 23 judges of the Federal High Court. The new judges…

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will on Wednesday swear-in the newly appointed 23 judges of the Federal High Court.

The new judges are Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State; Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola (Ekiti), Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu (Lagos), Musa Kakaki (Kaduna), Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige (Sokoto) and Sharon Tanko Ishaya (Kebbi).

Others are Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from (Ogun), Yilwa Hauwa Joseph (Gombe), Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy (Rivers), Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi (Kogi), Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa (Benue), Amina Aliyu Mohammad (Katsina), Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi (Kwara), Hauwa Buhari (FCT), and Aishatu Auta Ibrahim (Borno).

They also include Hussaini Dadan-Garba (Bauchi), Ibrahim Ahmad Kala (Gombe), Mashkur Salisu (Zamfara), Onah Chigozie Sergius (Enugu), Egbe Raphael Joshua (Bayelsa), Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. (Oyo), Ekerete Udofot Akpan (Akwa Ibom), and Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam (Ebonyi).

The CJN would also on Tuesday also conduct the valedictory session for the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze at the Supreme Court premises.

It will be recalled that Justice C.C. Nweze died on July 29 in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 64 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...