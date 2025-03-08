CJN reassigns Nnamdi Kanu’s case after court outburst

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun for the reassignment of his case.

In a statement by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor Esq on Saturday, Kanu also expressed his appreciation to members of the general public for their solidarity on his demand for the transfer of the casefile.

Kanu noted that he received two letters from the CJN and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho conveying the transfer of the case to another judge after his earlier letter complaining about the continued trial before Justice Binta Nyako.

Furious Kanu had during the February 10 sitting before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court lamented that the judge refused to recuse herself from his trial, accusing her of bias.

“Consequent upon these latest developments, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu instructed the legal team to publicly convey his sincere gratitudes to the Chief Justice of Nigeria for her sound administrative discretions and the despatch with which she responded to our request,” Ejimakor said.

Continuing, he said Kanu “also expressed his profound appreciations to members of the general public who publicly expressed their support to our righteous demands that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case be reassigned to another judge, as the law demands.

“To be sure, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been ready to take his trial because he is firmly convinced of his innocence.

“But the perverse events of the past six months (from September 2024, when the recusal happened) posed portent dangers to his constitutional rights, particularly his right to fair and speedy hearing.

“It was in view of this that we were propelled to resort to taking extraordinary measures to ensure that his case is properly reassigned and conducted in accordance with the law.

“So, now that the first steps have been taken by the authorities to do the lawful thing, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his legal team shall take stock and hanker down to the zealous preparation of his defence.”