CJID to host maiden West African journalism innovation conference

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is set to host the first West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference (WAJIC’23). A statement signed by the…

A statement signed by the Executive Director of CJID, Dr Tobi Oluwatola, said the conference aims to bring together media professionals, technology experts, and industry leaders to explore groundbreaking ideas, foster collaboration, and drive innovation in the field of journalism.

The conference is scheduled for the 25th and 26th of July 2023 and will take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel in Abuja, Nigeria.

WAJIC will serve as a platform for discussions on exploring innovation, technological models, and tools that can strengthen journalism practice and its sustainability in West African democratic societies, all while upholding the principles of accuracy, truthfulness, verification, and a strong dedication to public purpose.

The conference will feature insightful keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities to facilitate meaningful connections and knowledge sharing among attendees.

“The event will showcase prominent speakers and thought leaders who are at the forefront of journalism and technology. Renowned journalists, media executives, and experts in the field will share their experiences and insights into the ever-evolving media landscape.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the industry.

“WAJIC will also present a series of workshops and hands-on sessions, offering practical training and demonstrations on cutting-edge tools, techniques, and emerging technologies relevant to journalism. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts and explore innovative approaches in journalism.

“The West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference will also provide a platform for journalists, media organizations, and technology companies to connect and foster partnerships.

“Attendees will have the chance to engage in meaningful discussions, share ideas, and explore potential collaborations that can transform the West African media landscape,” the statement added.

