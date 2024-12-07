CJID, DUBAWA intensify efforts to protect integrity of 2024 Ghanaian elections

As Ghana approaches its 2024 general elections, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and its fact-checking subsidiary, DUBAWA, are scaling up initiatives to ensure a transparent, credible and inclusive electoral process.

CJID said it has deployed 19 observers, fact-checkers and OSINT analysts to monitor and verify information circulating ahead of the December polls.

“These personnel are working through the organisation’s Media in National Elections (MiNE) initiative and verification campaigns, focusing on countering misinformation and disinformation that could undermine public trust in the electoral outcome.

SPONSOR AD

“In two newly released reports, CJID provides insights into citizens’ perceptions of the electoral environment as well as patterns and threats posed by misinformation and disinformation. Additionally, CJID’s Digital Technology, AI and Information Disorder Analysis Centre (DAIDAC) has identified online trends threatening electoral integrity,” a statement by CJID said.

In the latest article published by DUBAWA Ghana (“Agyapadie Circus: A Make-Believe Toxic Politico-Ethnic Document for Election”), DUBAWA found evidence of political propaganda spreading on social media ahead of the polls. DUBAWA Ghana has also successfully debunked AI-generated deepfake content circulating on social media platforms, further exposing the novel tactics used to manipulate public opinion.

To address these challenges, CJID is collaborating closely with the Ghana Fact-checking Coalition, the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and tech partners, including META and TikTok. Three situation rooms have been established in Accra, Tamale and Kumasi, enabling real-time monitoring, rapid verification and prompt responses to misleading claims that could sway voters or incite tension.

“Our goal is to strengthen trust, encourage informed participation and ensure a peaceful electoral environment,” said Akintunde Babatunde, Director of Programs at CJID.