Civic tech organisations to train journalists in healthcare reporting

Civic technology organisation, Orodata Science and Open Cities Lab have concluded plans to empower journalists in Transformative Healthcare Reporting. The training for journalists is part…

Civic technology organisation, Orodata Science and Open Cities Lab have concluded plans to empower journalists in Transformative Healthcare Reporting.

The training for journalists is part of a data collection project in six selected states across Nigeria by Orodata Science.

The organisations said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

They noted that by collaborating with the media, “we aim to drive awareness, influence policy decisions, and foster community-driven improvements in Primary Health Care centres across Nigeria.”

According to the statement, the initiative is a pivotal component of the project, aiming to leverage data collected from Primary Health Care (PHC) centres for impactful storytelling and informed reporting.

The statement said: “The project is centred on harnessing the power of data to shed light on the state of PHC centres across Nigeria. Through strategic partnerships, data collection mechanisms have been established to gather comprehensive insights into the challenges and successes faced by these centres.

“The Frontline Investigative Program will take place from 1 September, 2023 to 30 January 2024. The program will comprise interactive workshops, practical exercises, and guest lectures by industry experts. Participants will engage in hands-on data analysis and storytelling activities, working towards producing insightful healthcare stories.

“The training program will empower journalists to harness data to uncover nuanced stories within the healthcare sector. Participants will gain hands-on experience in accessing, analyzing, and visualizing healthcare data to create impactful narratives.

“Journalists will be introduced to the project’s data findings, allowing them to understand the challenges and successes experienced by PHC centers. This knowledge will enable them to craft stories that shed light on real-world issues affecting communities.

“Participants will learn how to transform complex data into compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. The program will explore various storytelling formats, including data-driven articles, infographics, multimedia presentations, and more.

“The training will provide a platform for journalists to connect with experts, fellow journalists, and healthcare professionals. This collaborative network will foster knowledge-sharing and the potential for future partnerships.

“Journalists interested in participating in the training program can find more information and register here.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...