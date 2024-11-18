CITN releases results for tax professionals’ diet exam

The Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has released the October 2024 Diet Examination results.

Registrar/Chief Executive, Afolake Oso, in a statement lauded the hard work put in the examination by the students.

However, the institute expressed concerns over the low turnout of foundation students at the CBT sensitization programs usually held four Thursdays of the month before the diet exams.

It said the sensitization program is always an avenue to appraise students of the modalities for the CBT and acquaint them with the functionality the CBT platform.

The statement said, “We are delighted to celebrate the success of our students in the recently concluded October 2024 Diet Examination, while acknowledging the hard work and dedication that led to this achievement.

Students are advised to check the established Telegram group as well as their dashboards on the CITN portal for their individual results and further updates, the statement added.

The institute explained that the recently concluded October 2024 Diet Examination marks the transition from physical to Computer-Based Examinations (CBE) with effect from April 2025 as well as the release of its newly reviewed syllabus.

It added, “The CBE will enhance the convenience and efficiency of future examinations. Before now, the CBT (Computer Based Test) had been tested on our Foundation students with huge success recorded and effective April 2025, the Professional Examinations 1 and 11 would be deployed as CBE.

The statement further explained that the the sensitization program affords students the opportunity of trying out the mock examinations before the actual examination.

“Unfortunately, the turnout at these sensitization programs has always been low. We encourage all our current and prospective students to take advantage of such opportunities in order to familiarize themselves with the new examination format by attending the sensitization and demo program that would be organized ahead of the 2025 April and October diet examinations respectively.”