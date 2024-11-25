CITN new fellows charged on national development

Gbenga Adebayo, Lagos

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has conferred fellowship of the institute on over 400 qualified members with a charge on them to strive for the betterment of the tax profession and the nation.

The conferment of the fellowship was held in Lagos which was followed by the annual dinner of the institute.

A professor of Accounting and Finance at the University of Abuja, Mohammed Akaro Mainoma, who delivered the keynote speech, called on the new fellows to strive for the betterment of Nigeria.

He said as fellows of the institute, the stakeholders expect some level of leadership from them, adding, “You must strive to create opportunities for those around you, the institute and the nation.”

“When Nigeria is better, we will all be better. Let us create opportunities for our country to be better,” the university don said.

He said as fellows they have a responsibility to project the name of the institute, urging to shun activities that could bring the institute to disrepute.

“You must be good ambassadors of the institute. Think of what you can do for the nation and for the institute. You must always guide somebody to do the right thing always,” he stated.

The 16th President and Chairman of Council, Samuel Agbeluyi stated that attaining the rank of Fellow in CITN is no small feat, adding, “This distinction is awarded only to those who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to professional integrity and the advancement of taxation practice and administration in Nigeria.”

“Your dedication over the past five years or more has distinguished you, and today has been set aside to celebrate your elevation from Associate to Fellow.

“In addition, I want you all to bear in mind that as Fellows, you are now senior ambassadors of CITN’s mission and values, upholding the principles of accountability, transparency and professionalism in the taxation system in Nigeria.”