CITN inaugurates North America district society

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has expanded its reach to North America with the inauguration of its North America & District Society.

The event which was held at the Residence Inn Greenbelt by Marriott in Greenbelt, US, marked a significant milestone for the Institute.

The inauguration of the CITN District Society will serve as a regional hub for CITN members in the United States of America and Canada.

The 16th President of the CITN , Samuel Agbeluyi swore in the pioneer Chairman of the District, Mr. Paul Akioyamen, and other executives of the District.

He stated that the inauguration is imperative in view of the growing demand for tax professionals.

The CITN in a statement added that the introduction of this new district hinges on the Institute’s continuous efforts to enhance accessibility and provide local support to members in the diaspora in furtherance of the vision of the Institute to be one of the foremost professional associations in Africa and beyond.

“With the growing demand for tax professionalism across borders, it is important to ensure that members have a reliable local platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and career advancement opportunities in their stations, amongst other benefits.

“The establishment of the North America District is a strategic move by CITN to promote tax education and professional development in the region.

“As the Institute continues to expand its global presence, this new district is expected to play a vital role in shaping the tax profession in North America,” the statement said.