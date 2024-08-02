CISLAC seeks peaceful protests

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on protesters to maintain peace and avoid the destruction of properties amid growing concerns that the…

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on protesters to maintain peace and avoid the destruction of properties amid growing concerns that the demonstrations have been hijacked by criminal elements and political actors with nefarious intentions.

Mallam Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC, on Thursday in a statement expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation and the influence of non-state actors in several states, including Kano.

He said that the situation, observed through CISLAC’s situation room, indicates that security operatives are being influenced by political interference linked to local rivalries, leading to inadequate protection of peaceful protesters.

Rafsanjani said that the government must refrain from politicizing security measures, particularly in Kano, and prioritize the protection of lives and properties, saying violence and destruction currently witnessed are contrary to the intentions of the peaceful protesters.

He also condemned provocative statements made by public officials, including the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which have exacerbated tensions and incited further unrest.